Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water woes, claims and allegations aplenty in Thiruvananthapuram region

Irrigation Department officials blame  slush and dirt in the canal for the lack of water supply in the surrounding panchayats.

Published: 04th April 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

water

For representational purposes

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No water is being distributed in the region besides the bypass road, mainly the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram, for the last three weeks, compounding the summer misery of the residents from Poovar, Kanjiramkulam, Athiyannur  and Kottukal panchayats.

“The bypass work that crosses the canal at three places stopped the water supply, the supply would be restored in another four-five days,” says Anil Kumar, AE Irrigation Department. The department has made temporary arrangements, he added. The Department contends that opening the canal would mean severe water loss.

“The loose soil texture in the area also leads to water seepage at a higher rate which also works against us,” said Anil.The representatives of the local self government bodies disagree. Karimkulam grama panchayat president Anil Kumar said: “They always have reasons. The bypass construction could be a cause. However, the fact remains that even when the water supply is open, the water barely reaches us. This is the case even in summer.

Mostly, the water gets diverted for agricultural purposes. However, people here even rely on it for drinking purposes.”“Even before this, the state of water supply was not any better. The region totally depends on the canal and the lack of water in it puts them in a draught like situation. Some of our regions don’t have a drop of water and soon we will have to supply water using tankers,” said Sarasi Kuttappan, chairperson, development standing committee, Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat.

The Irrigation Department officials allege that water supply in a few areas in the surrounding panchayats was disrupted because of the slush and dirt in the canal. They say, the lack of proper supervision during the routine canal work had brought the canal to its current state.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department said they have discussed construction work disrupting the water distribution with the contractors and expect to solve the issue as soon as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram water issue Thiruvananthapuram water problem Thiruvananthapuram water supply Kerala Irrigation Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp