Combining the pillars of democracy in Thiruvananthapuram

C Divakaran, CPI candidate in Thiruvananthapuram and Shobha Surendran, BJP candidate in Attingal undertook a photo walk at their respective constituencies at the 'Kanakolsavam' venue.

Published: 05th April 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

C Divakaran

C Divakaran (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: C Divakaran, CPI candidate in Thiruvananthapuram and Shobha Surendran, BJP candidate in Attingal, did not disappoint the crowd that waited to greet the candidates at their respective constituencies at the 'Kanakolsavam' venue.

All candidates from both the constituencies were expected to walk along with journalists in the photo walk which was organised by the Press Club. 

On arrival, they took a tour from the Corporation office to Kanakakkunnu. Shobha spoke on how she was treated during the Sabarimala issue. Divakaran said he will focus on fulfilling existing promises. The photo walk concluded at 8 am.

TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 C Divakaran Shobha Surendran BJP Attingal CPI Thiruvananthapuram

