‘Kilikoottam’ summer camp begins in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kilikoottam’, a summer camp organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare commenced on Monday by paying tribute to the seven-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries at Thodupuzha. Aparna, of Government Cotton Hill HSS, read out the condolence message. As many as 300 students, from various schools in the district, participated on the first day of the camp.

They too lit candles and held placards condoling and condemning the death of the child. The camp, organised by the council for students from Class I to Class X in the district, was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Addressing the participants, Surendran said, children should focus on extracurricular programmes along with their normal curriculum.

“They should grasp knowledge in accordance with the changes in society. People should be careful not to repeat incidents like the one at Thodupuzha. We should think and act properly to avoid such instances,” he said. He later handed over a financial grant to a 14-year-old girl, Ashtami, diagnosed with autism.

Deepak SP, general secretary of the council presided over the function. A special ‘magic park’ has been set up at the council headquarters in Thycaud, to entertain children. The camp will be held from April 8 to May 20, from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Special counselling will be given to participants in the wake of rising harassment cases against children.