Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pravachambalam highway stretch chokes commuters in Thiruvananthapuram

Though work at the Neeramankara-Pravachambalam stretch of the highway was finished, the ongoing construction of the Kodinada-Pravachambalam stretch has slowed down traffic.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic getting congested at Balaramapuram near Kodinada where the second phase development ends

Traffic getting congested at Balaramapuram near Kodinada where the second phase development ends (File image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a hiatus, the traffic jam in the Balaramapuram-Pravachambalam stretch is choking the commuters. There was a short relief immediately after the first phase of work was finished in the Neeramankara-Pravachambalam stretch of the highway. The ongoing construction of the Kodinada-Pravachambalam stretch has slowed down the traffic, which reaches the peak in the mornings and the evenings. This could have been avoided with a little forethought in setting up diversions. 

“The bus stop in Pravachambalam junction has added to the bottleneck as it is situated at the tail end of the junction where the roads from Balaramapuram and Ooruttambalam converge. We get called every other day to maintain the traffic,” said a police officer of Naruvamoodu station.

“Basically, the vehicles are instructed to go slow in the region owing to the construction work. There is also an outflow of vehicles as they lead from the rural limits to the city limits. We often dispense officers to bring the traffic under control,” said an officer of Nemom police station.

Apart from the traffic jam during office hours, there is a bigger danger lurking in the stretch - no ample warning boards where the construction of the highway is under way. “We have given directions to display boards at visible spots and other forms of warning signs to aid the commuters,” said an officer of Nemom police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balaramapuram Pravachambalam stretch Kodinada Pravachambalam stretch Thiruvananthapuram highway traffic Thiruvananthapuram traffic jam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp