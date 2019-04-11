Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Air India staffer, two others held for gold smuggling at Trivandrum airport

The smugglers are reported to have handed over 5.5 kg gold to the AI staffer identified as Muhammed Shiyas soon as they landed at the airport.

Malabar Gold

Image used for representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested three persons, including an Air India staff, who attempted to smuggle in gold through the international airport here.

The DRI officers said that the two travellers were caught while smuggling in 5.5 kg gold. The smugglers are reported to have handed over the gold to the AI staffer identified as Muhammed Shiyas soon as they landed at the airport.

According to the DRI officers, Muhammed Shiyas had committed similar crimes earlier as well.

TAGS
gold smuggling Trivandrum Airport Air India staff

