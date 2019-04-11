Two found guilty of murder and rape in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court (II) here has found two people guilty of brutally murdering a man and raping his wife. Anil Kumar aka Kolusu Binu, a native of Vattappara, and Chandrasekharan aka Chandran, a native of Tamil Nadu, were found guilty by Additional Sessions judge Mini S Das.

The court found all the crimes charged against the two - trespassing, murder, attempt to murder, burglary, and aggravated rape - were established by the prosecution.

As per the prosecution, the gory incident happened on July 7, 2016. The two men entered the house through the kitchen door. They bludgeoned the man with a hammer. His skull was shattered and died instantaneously. The woman was also attacked using the hammer and was then raped by the first accused, Anil Kumar.

The incident came to the notice of the children after they were woken up by their house cat’s shrills. The incident had shook the capital city and a special team was formed to probe the case. Within 48 hours of its occurrence, the case was solved.

The weapons, including hammer, were recovered and that later became a clinching evidence for the prosecution. The confession of Chandrasekharan and the cyber evidences to prove that the two were together from three days prior to the incident proved to be crucial. The CCTV visuals collected from a jewellery in Thirunelveli where Anil Kumar sold the ornaments snatched from the body of the victim were also submitted as evidence.

Special Prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar said samples of body fluid and DNA collected from the body of the victim and the deceased helped in solving the case.

Seventy-six witnesses were examined during the trial. Ninety-nine documents and 49 pieces of booty were also submitted. The culprits were arrested by Fort Assistant Commissioner Sudhakara Pillai and the chargesheet was submitted by SP KS Gopkumar. The quantum of sentence will be announced on Thursday.