Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two found guilty of murder and rape in Thiruvananthapuram

Anil Kumar and Chandrasekharan entered their victims' house and after bludgeoning the man took turn to rape the woman.

Published: 11th April 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court (II) here has found two people guilty of brutally murdering a man and raping his wife. Anil Kumar aka Kolusu Binu, a native of Vattappara, and Chandrasekharan aka Chandran, a native of Tamil Nadu, were found guilty by Additional Sessions judge Mini S Das.  

The court found all the crimes charged against the two - trespassing, murder, attempt to murder, burglary, and aggravated rape - were established by the prosecution.

As per the prosecution, the gory incident happened on July 7, 2016. The two men entered the house through the kitchen door. They bludgeoned the man with a hammer. His skull was shattered and died instantaneously. The woman was also attacked using the hammer and was then raped by the first accused, Anil Kumar. 

The incident came to the notice of the children after they were woken up by their house cat’s shrills. The incident had shook the capital city and a special team was formed to probe the case. Within 48 hours of its occurrence, the case was solved. 

The weapons, including hammer, were recovered and that later became a clinching evidence for the prosecution. The confession of Chandrasekharan and the cyber evidences to prove that the two were together from three days prior to the incident proved to be crucial. The CCTV visuals collected from a jewellery in Thirunelveli where Anil Kumar sold the ornaments snatched from the body of the victim were also submitted as evidence.

Special Prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar said samples of body fluid and DNA collected from the body of the victim and the deceased helped in solving the case. 

Seventy-six witnesses were examined during the trial. Ninety-nine documents and 49 pieces of booty were also submitted. The culprits were arrested by Fort Assistant Commissioner Sudhakara Pillai and the chargesheet was submitted by SP KS Gopkumar. The quantum of sentence will be announced on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp