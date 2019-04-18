Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cop accidentally shoots before PM's arrival

The incident happened at the Central Stadium before the arrival of the Prime Minister. The policeman was immediately taken off duty and was sent back. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major security breach, one of the policemen posted near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Thiruvananthapuram accidentally fired a shot. The firing happened from the rifle of a policeman attached with Kollam AR Camp. 

The incident has sent the security officials into a tizzy. Police sources said a report has been sought from officers concerned on the issue.

