What did the candidates do on the day of silent campaign?

In the case of NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, his campaign trail on the last day included a visit to a few ashrams in the constituency.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:28 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the three fronts with a no holds barred battle at Thiruvananthapuram, it was a last ditch effort to woo the voters on a day of  ‘silent campaigning’. Other than that of knocking on the doors of the voters, delivering leaflets and having conversations they prioritised micro-targeting on the last day of the election campaigning. The candidates had kept themselves busy as they made some urgent visits, courtesy calls and attended weddings.

For UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor, the last day of his campaigning also involved a hospital visit as he had to go to the general hospital to remove the suture on his head, which he sustained while performing ‘Thulabharam’ at a temple on April 15.

“On the day of ‘election silence,’ Tharoor did not attend any public functions. He had attended some wedding functions of his well-wishers. At his residence as well as at his office he attended to visitors. He also made certain calls and had some appointments,” said a source close to Shashi Tharoor.

He is also said to have made some calls to prominent personalities from the field of business and socio-cultural sectors.Calls were made to religious leaders including priests and imams and meeting was also arranged with some senior leaders of the party.

At the same time, LDF candidate C Divakaran had a rather busy schedule compared with the other two. He visited a convent at Nalanchira and sought the blessings of the nun there.

He then visited the Trivandrum Central Railway Station chatted with the passengers there and boarded a train to Pettah Railway Station. Divakaran also paid floral tributes at the statues of Dr Palpu at Ambalathummukku and KPMS founding leader P K Chathan Master at Kalladimukku. He was also engaged in door-to-door campaigning.

