Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IMD alert proves beneficial to Fronts as fishermen stay away from sea, make bee lines to cast vote

In Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce triangular fight, every vote counts.

Published: 24th April 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Podium is a polling station for the tribals inside the forest at Kottoor on the outskirts of state capital. A highly sensitive booth, it has 440 tribal voters. The Central forces, state police team and booth agents wait as polling comes to an end | B P Deepu

By  Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce triangular fight, every vote counts. And the political parties who campaigned relentlessly for over a month found an unlikely facilitator on Tuesday, which prompted more voters to the polling booths. Thanks to the alert by the Meteorological Department, many fishermen stayed away from the seas and made a beeline to the booths, despite the long queues. 

“There was a serpentine queue at the polling station in St Thomas Higher Secondary School (Poonthura) from the early hours. I had initially gone to the booth to cast my vote, but after seeing the queue, I changed my mind as I had to go for a catch at mid-sea. However, then an announcement was made from the church warning fishermen not to venture to the seas. Following this, we dropped our plan and decided to stay to cast our votes,” said Jesudasan, a fisherman from Poonthura coastal hamlet.

ALSO READ | First time in three decades, polling crosses 70 per cent in Thiruvananthapuram

The fishermen community which form a major vote bank in Thiruvananthapuram, from Pozhiyoor to Mariyanad spanning across 53 km, are a decisive factor in the outcome of the results.According to Poonthura ward councillor Peter, the announcement proved to be a blessing in disguise for the political parties.

“The fishermen usually cast their votes in the morning. But this time, since the voter turn out was huge even in the early hours, it forced many to change their minds. But the announcement from the church proved to be helpful to the political parties,” said Peter.Nissa Beevi councillor of Vizhinjam Harbor ward said apart from the rough weather, the intense political fight in the constituency could also have been a contributing factor.“This might be the first time that such a huge turnout was recorded from coastal areas. They are well aware of the crucial battle between the three political fronts,” said Nissa.

Meanwhile, Peter Mathias, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association said the fishermen were well aware of their right to cast their vote and the change it could bring. Varying factors had influenced them to arrive at the polling stations, he said including the impact caused by the GST, hike in fuel prices, depleting fish wealth and the demand for a separate Ministry for Fisheries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD Alert Fihsermen Vote Thiruvananthapuram constituency Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp