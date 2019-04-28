Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Higher Education sector in India is undergoing several changes, says Kerala Governor

The Ministry of Human Resources Development and University Grants Commission have set up institutional mechanisms like community colleges and Kaushal Kendras for creating better skilled human resource

Published: 28th April 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

KSHEC Vice Chairman P M Rajan Gurukkal wishes Justice P Sathasivam on his 70th birthday, at the venue of the golden jubilee celebrations of the council of principals of colleges in Kerala held at Mar Ivanios College | express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher education sector in India is undergoing several changes, said Governor P Sathasivam while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the council of college principals at Mar Ivanios College here on Saturday.

“First of all, as educational administrators, you have to cash in on the demographic dividend that India is set to enjoy soon. For this, the emphasis has to be on skill development on our campuses. The Ministry of Human Resources Development and University Grants Commission have set up institutional mechanisms like community colleges and Kaushal Kendras for creating better skilled human resources,” said Sathasivam.

He also pointed out principals have to ensure that their institutions provide a platform for students to acquire new skills along with their academic work.

“Training in skills would make students more employable and industry-ready. I feel that our institutions should take the lead in the skill revolution that is going to change the destiny of India in the coming years. In Kerala, the aided institutions run by various managements were the pioneers in including social outreach programmes as part of education,” the Governor added.

He also mentioned the significance of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). “The evaluation by NAAC had opened up avenues for expansion of the academic reach and output of colleges. The rise of autonomous colleges also opened before our institutions a world of opportunities for national or even global exposure,” said Sathasivam.

He also emphasised that principals have a great responsibility in working towards excellence in higher education.“The affiliated colleges were once expected only to work as per the directions of the universities to which they were affiliated. In fact, the ‘affiliated college model’ has been providing the core model for higher education in our country for more than a century,” said Sathasivam. Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman  Rajan Gurukkal presided over the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NAAC Kaushal Kendras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp