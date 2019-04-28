Higher Education sector in India is undergoing several changes, says Kerala Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher education sector in India is undergoing several changes, said Governor P Sathasivam while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the council of college principals at Mar Ivanios College here on Saturday.

“First of all, as educational administrators, you have to cash in on the demographic dividend that India is set to enjoy soon. For this, the emphasis has to be on skill development on our campuses. The Ministry of Human Resources Development and University Grants Commission have set up institutional mechanisms like community colleges and Kaushal Kendras for creating better skilled human resources,” said Sathasivam.

He also pointed out principals have to ensure that their institutions provide a platform for students to acquire new skills along with their academic work.

“Training in skills would make students more employable and industry-ready. I feel that our institutions should take the lead in the skill revolution that is going to change the destiny of India in the coming years. In Kerala, the aided institutions run by various managements were the pioneers in including social outreach programmes as part of education,” the Governor added.

He also mentioned the significance of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). “The evaluation by NAAC had opened up avenues for expansion of the academic reach and output of colleges. The rise of autonomous colleges also opened before our institutions a world of opportunities for national or even global exposure,” said Sathasivam.

He also emphasised that principals have a great responsibility in working towards excellence in higher education.“The affiliated colleges were once expected only to work as per the directions of the universities to which they were affiliated. In fact, the ‘affiliated college model’ has been providing the core model for higher education in our country for more than a century,” said Sathasivam. Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal presided over the function.