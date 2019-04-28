IIITM-K announces admission to PG diploma in e-governance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM-K), an autonomous institute established by the Kerala Government, has announced admission for Post Graduate Diploma in e-Governance (PGDeG) for 2019-20.

The one-year programme is a joint initiative of IIITM-K and the Institute of Management in Government (IMG). It will address the growing needs of the leading IT companies and multinational consultants, who are looking to harness the latest information and communication technologies to leverage and align them to meet the changing needs of citizens and stakeholders. For this, the Institute has been provided with state-of-the-art technologies and quality faculties.

The admission for open category is through a competitive entrance examination, followed by an interview. The PG diploma will be awarded by the Directorate of Technical Education, Kerala Government. The entry-level requirement for the programme is a bachelor degree in any discipline with a working knowledge of computer systems. Diploma/ Certification in Computer Application will be an added advantage.

B.Tech / MBA / MCA degree holders will have preferences in admission. Details about the PGDeG programme and mode of application are available at www.iiitmk.ac.in/pgdeg/. The last date to submit the applications for government-sponsored candidates is May 4 and for others May 18.