Karkkidaka vavubali: Thousands pay obeisance to forefathers across Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tens of thousands of people offered Karkkidaka vavubali at different locations in district. Many started queuing up from early morning on Wednesday at the Thiruvallam Sree Parasuramaswami temple, considered to be an auspicious place to conduct the ritual. A total of 30,868 persons offered bali here. The temple had made elaborate arrangements to welcome the devotees. There were nine bali mandapams where around 3,000 persons could offer bali at a time.

Heavy security arrangements were in force on the Shanghumugham beach owing to the rough seas. About 10,000 persons offered bali at the Travancore Devaswom Board’s twin bali mandapams here. The devotees were not allowed to take the customary dip in the sea but could offer the materials to the sea.

Hindu organisations and some priests also offered the facility to conduct the ritual on the beach side. Around 30,000 persons offered bali on the Varkala beach. The TDB, in addition to its permanent bali mandapam, had set up two temporary mandapams. The timing at all mandapams run by the TDB was from 2.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Over one lakh persons offered bali on the Aruvippuram temple premises, office-bearers of the Aruvippuram Madom said. Arrangements were made for 1,000 persons to offer the ritual at a time. Several riverside temples offered the facility to offer bali at locations like the Aruvikkara, Kundamankadavu and Rameswaram temple in Neyyattinkara.

Officers of the district administration, City Police, Coast Guard, Costal Police, Fire Brigade, KSEB and the KWA offered security and other arrangements for the people.