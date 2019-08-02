Kerala education minister calls for software to audit answer sheets      

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has asked universities to devise software to keep a proper audit of answer-sheets distributed to them. The minister was interacting with officials of various universities via video conferencing. He lauded the efforts of Cochin University Of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Kannur University for devising a foolproof examination system and publishing results in a timely manner.

The Minister also asked universities to rework their calender so that undergraduate and post-graduate classes can begin from June 1 from the next academic year. Universities have also been urged to adopt a professional approach in preparing and distributing question papers. Higher Education Principal Secretary in-charge A Shajahan and other senior officials were present.