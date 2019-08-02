Mounting POCSO cases a worry in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sexual assault cases against children have not subsided in the district despite various interventions by Nirbhaya Cell, Childline and the police. At a time when the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases have shown an upward trend in the district, the Supreme Court on July 22 has also given a directive to set up dedicated courts for cases related to POCSO Act in all districts — where more than 100 cases are pending — within 60 days. It has been found that about 1,735 cases under the POCSO Act are still pending in Thiruvananthapuram special court.

According to statistics provided by the Kerala Police, about 147 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act up to April this year alone. Of these, 97 cases were registered in rural limits and 50 cases in the city limits.

The Supreme Court had taken up the issue on the alarming rise in the number of rape cases against children. The court noticed that POCSO cases were majorly hindered because of the delay in receiving reports from the forensic science laboratory. “As most of the POCSO cases remain pending in courts, the victims usually drop the cases. This has been happening for a long time and there has been no end to it,” says Jomon K Chacko, a High Court advocate.

Responding to the court order, he said that although there is a special court for POCSO cases in the district, it is not that child-friendly. In special courts, as more number of cases come everyday, the lawyers also tend to ask for more time which leads to further delay in these cases. “The accused and the child should not come into contact at the court. There should be arrangements made to make the children feel relaxed and happy. It might, however, be difficult to set up separate courts within 60 days,” said Jomon.

As part of a slew of directions, the apex court has also said that a short clip, intended to create awareness about the prevention of child abuse and prosecution of crimes against children, should be screened in every movie hall.

According to Thomas P D, director of Childline in the district, it is important to set up more courts dedicated to POCSO-related cases as there is an increase in crimes against children. “Nearly 2,000 POCSO cases have been pending in the district and nothing has been done in this regard. As there is no speedy trial, the child is more victimised. More judges should also be appointed so that the trial is not delayed,” said Thomas.

Supreme court directive

On July 22, the apex court issued a directive to set up dedicated courts in all districts in the country, where more than 100 cases are pending, within 60 days

These courts will exclusively deal with cases related to POCSO Act and ensure speedy trial