Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Long-pending demand for vet ambulance turns a reality for Thiruvananthapuram pet owners

DVC, in place of the old quarters, will get a new block, which will be funded by the district panchayat.

Published: 03rd August 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

The minimum service charge is Rs 400, including the return trip.

The minimum service charge is Rs 400, including the return trip.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, pet owners can avail veterinary ambulance service to the District Veterinary Centre (DVC) and back. The service, which was a long pending demand of pet owners, will be launched next week. Though the rate will vary according to distance travelled, there will be a minimum service charge of Rs 400, including the return trip. The payment will go to the fund managed by Hospital Development Committee.

“It is a convenient service for people whose pets require regular treatment. It is difficult to get a parking slot near DVC when we use our own vehicles, as there are several government offices around,” said Adarsh from Pongummoodu. He has been visiting DVC every day for the past two weeks for the treatment of Don, a six-year old pomeranian diagnosed with Hemotoma (blood clot). Besides parking space issues, pet owners find it tough to get autorickshaws or taxis willing to carry pets. Motor Vehicles Department can impose a fine on taxi services for violating carriage rules.

“The ambulance can transport all kinds of pets. The fund collected will be solely used for operation of the service,” said Dr E G Prem Jain, chief veterinary officer at DVC.

ALSO READ: It’s been more ups than downs for district vet centre

The ambulance was purchased using Rs 10.7 lakh from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund of Shashi Tharoor MP in February. But its launch was delayed due to various reasons, including Model Code of Conduct during general election period. The ambulance has been used by Elephant Task Force since then.

New Block

DVC, in place of the old quarters, will get a new block, which will be funded by the district panchayat. All diagnostic facilities will be shifted to the new block. According to Dr Jain, vaccination facility too will be shifted to the new block to prevent spreading of infection among pets which have not been vaccinated yet. DVC will also get two animal lifting devices to meet the demands of dairy farmers. The device is used to lift cattle diagnosed with Downer Cow Syndrome. “We already have a device which is in great demand. The new devices will come in a month’s time,” said Dr Jain.

The service will be provided free of cost. To avail the veterinary ambulance, contact: 0471-2302643.

Help on wheels

Though the rate will vary according to distance travelled, there will be a minimum service charge of J400, including the return trip. The payment will go to the fund managed by Hospital Development Committee. The ambulance was purchased at a cost of Rs 10.7 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Veterinary Centre veterinary ambulance service Thiruvananthapuram Hospital Development Committee
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp