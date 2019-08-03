Long-pending demand for vet ambulance turns a reality for Thiruvananthapuram pet owners

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, pet owners can avail veterinary ambulance service to the District Veterinary Centre (DVC) and back. The service, which was a long pending demand of pet owners, will be launched next week. Though the rate will vary according to distance travelled, there will be a minimum service charge of Rs 400, including the return trip. The payment will go to the fund managed by Hospital Development Committee.

“It is a convenient service for people whose pets require regular treatment. It is difficult to get a parking slot near DVC when we use our own vehicles, as there are several government offices around,” said Adarsh from Pongummoodu. He has been visiting DVC every day for the past two weeks for the treatment of Don, a six-year old pomeranian diagnosed with Hemotoma (blood clot). Besides parking space issues, pet owners find it tough to get autorickshaws or taxis willing to carry pets. Motor Vehicles Department can impose a fine on taxi services for violating carriage rules.

“The ambulance can transport all kinds of pets. The fund collected will be solely used for operation of the service,” said Dr E G Prem Jain, chief veterinary officer at DVC.

The ambulance was purchased using Rs 10.7 lakh from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund of Shashi Tharoor MP in February. But its launch was delayed due to various reasons, including Model Code of Conduct during general election period. The ambulance has been used by Elephant Task Force since then.

New Block

DVC, in place of the old quarters, will get a new block, which will be funded by the district panchayat. All diagnostic facilities will be shifted to the new block. According to Dr Jain, vaccination facility too will be shifted to the new block to prevent spreading of infection among pets which have not been vaccinated yet. DVC will also get two animal lifting devices to meet the demands of dairy farmers. The device is used to lift cattle diagnosed with Downer Cow Syndrome. “We already have a device which is in great demand. The new devices will come in a month’s time,” said Dr Jain.

The service will be provided free of cost. To avail the veterinary ambulance, contact: 0471-2302643.

