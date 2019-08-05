Thiruvananthapuram: Nigerian man held for running fake job racket and swindled money from retired engineer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police arrested a Nigerian for running a fake job racket and swindling money from a Thiruvananthapuram native on Sunday.

Officers from Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Crime police station arrested Kingsley Chidiebere Udeh from Bengaluru Udeh carried out the con job through a job portal called 'Carreers'.

"The accused offered the job of a senior electrical engineer in the USA and sought money for arranging the appointment order, work permit and insurance cover. Udeh made fake papers to convince the retired engineer and swindled Rs 6 lakh from him at different stages. The petitioner sent money to various bank accounts of the accused, but he grew suspicious after Udeh sought further funds, which prompted him to lodge a police complaint,” said Cyber Crime DySP Jeeji N. Police tracked down Udeh with the help of his ATM card, email ID and CCTV footage.

Udeh was produced before the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate who remanded in judicial custody.