Article 370 abrogation to cover up economic slump: Naqvi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi has said that the Central Government’s action in Kashmir has violated everything related to democracy.“The economy has hit rock bottom, hence these distractions. They know that it would be tough if people take to the streets over economic issues,” he said while delivering the lecture in memory of N Narendran, former TNIE journalist, on ‘Saffron surge: can it be stopped?’ at the Press Club here on Wednesday.

The country needs federalism for survival. “Federalism is being eroded now. I feel the next round will be in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Naqvi said that the surge of the right-wing can be controlled by ensuring the independence of the media. The mass media is now comprehensively controlled.

The recent Lok Sabha election was not like the previous elections. The entire system and the corporate world decided to sell Modi and the issues of jobs, farmers and economic downturn were ignored, he said.

Naqvi said that the fall of the journalism was to be blamed for the current situation.

“Journalists have to regain control. Can they start an agitation saying that they will not serve a media which is not independent?” he asked. Naqvi said the opposition was ineffective in countering the Sangh Parivar.“If I were an opposition political party, I would have started a movement demanding paper ballot for the next election,” he said.