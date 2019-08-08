Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Overflowing drains add to Thampanoor's woes

With heavy rain lashing the city, the overflowing drains and waterlogging are causing trouble to city residents.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

The area near Kakkamoola junction flooded with rainwater.

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rain lashing the city, the overflowing drains and waterlogging are causing trouble to city residents. One of the worst-affected areas once again is Thampanoor where commuters and pedestrians are left in the lurch.

The open drains along Manjalikulam Road and SS Kovil Road are overflowing with septic waste. The drains along SS Kovil Road have been lying open for the past two months. Shopkeepers near the area complain of foul odour emanating from the drains which are clogged. It has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. 

Rajagopal V, a food stall owner, said, "Last Saturday, they started the work of covering the drains. On Wednesday, they finished concreting half of the stretch." Dinesh M, another shop owner, expressed his frustration over the issue. “The work will not be completed any time soon. After 3 pm, the waterlogged area is full of mosquitoes," he said. 

Same is the case with the drain along Manjalikulam Road. P P Sasidharan, an employee of  Sree Hari Ayurvedics situated in the locality, said, “Due to waterlogging, a lot of patients refuse to come here.” 
Students of coaching centres in the area have a tough time wading through the filthy water.

Akash Krishnan, a 23-year-old student, said, “When vehicles come from the opposite side, we have no space to walk."Even the KSRTC bus station has been inundated, causing misery to passengers and employees.  “Waterlogging has been an issue here ever since the depot was built," said a KSRTC employee. 

Drivers and conductors have to put up with the foul smell and mosquitoes when they park the buses here. Waterlogging has also been reported near Sree Visakh theatre in Thampanoor.Thampanoor ward councillor M V Jayalekshmi said the drainage work on SS Kovil Road and Manjalikulam Road has been put on hold because of the rain. " In Manjalikulam Road, only ten slabs have to be replaced. Sewage waste have to be cleaned at SS Kovil Road," she said.

Regarding waterlogging in KSRTC bus stand, G Rajeev, District Transport Officer, said, "The work of the stormwater drains should have been completed at the time of the renovation of the KSRTC office complex." However, renovation works were not carried out due to insufficient funds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thampanoor Heavy rainfall monsoon
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp