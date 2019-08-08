Overflowing drains add to Thampanoor's woes

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rain lashing the city, the overflowing drains and waterlogging are causing trouble to city residents. One of the worst-affected areas once again is Thampanoor where commuters and pedestrians are left in the lurch.

The open drains along Manjalikulam Road and SS Kovil Road are overflowing with septic waste. The drains along SS Kovil Road have been lying open for the past two months. Shopkeepers near the area complain of foul odour emanating from the drains which are clogged. It has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Rajagopal V, a food stall owner, said, "Last Saturday, they started the work of covering the drains. On Wednesday, they finished concreting half of the stretch." Dinesh M, another shop owner, expressed his frustration over the issue. “The work will not be completed any time soon. After 3 pm, the waterlogged area is full of mosquitoes," he said.

Same is the case with the drain along Manjalikulam Road. P P Sasidharan, an employee of Sree Hari Ayurvedics situated in the locality, said, “Due to waterlogging, a lot of patients refuse to come here.”

Students of coaching centres in the area have a tough time wading through the filthy water.

Akash Krishnan, a 23-year-old student, said, “When vehicles come from the opposite side, we have no space to walk."Even the KSRTC bus station has been inundated, causing misery to passengers and employees. “Waterlogging has been an issue here ever since the depot was built," said a KSRTC employee.

Drivers and conductors have to put up with the foul smell and mosquitoes when they park the buses here. Waterlogging has also been reported near Sree Visakh theatre in Thampanoor.Thampanoor ward councillor M V Jayalekshmi said the drainage work on SS Kovil Road and Manjalikulam Road has been put on hold because of the rain. " In Manjalikulam Road, only ten slabs have to be replaced. Sewage waste have to be cleaned at SS Kovil Road," she said.

Regarding waterlogging in KSRTC bus stand, G Rajeev, District Transport Officer, said, "The work of the stormwater drains should have been completed at the time of the renovation of the KSRTC office complex." However, renovation works were not carried out due to insufficient funds.