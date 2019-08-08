Strong winds uproot trees, cause power outages in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain accompanied by squally winds disrupted life in the capital district on Wednesday night. Trees were uprooted, power lines snapped and traffic was disrupted in several places. Power supply was hit in several parts of the city and suburbs late into midnight.

Policemen and Fire Brigade were clearing the roads on a war footing late into midnight. A house near the Thirumala petrol pump was damaged after a tree fell over it. No casualty was were reported. About 95 rescue calls were received at the Fire Brigade’s control room by midnight.

Power lines were snapped owing to uprooted trees or fallen tree branches at dozens of locations. Power was also disrupted at Pettah, Mudavanmugal, Sreekaryam, Kumarapuram, Kudappanakunnu, Anchumukkuvayal at Muttada and Kannammoola. District emergency centre said there was widespread damage between 6.30 pm and 10 pm. Two cases were reported in which trees fell over vehicles.

Loco pilot injured

T’Puram: Tree falling on tracks at three locations due to heavy wind affected train services on Thiruvananthapuram-Alappuzha route on Wednesday. A loco pilot of Maveli Express suffered minor injuries after a tree fell on the glass of his cabin near Chirayinkeezhu. Disruption of overhead electric lines affected the traffic for around three hours. Railways has arranged for a loco pilot to restart the service. The service was disrupted after tree fell at Thuravur and Cherthala.

Maha trains cancelled

T’Puram: Some of the trains between flood affected parts of Maharashtra and the state will be cancelled. Train No. 16381 Mumbai CSMT – Kanyakumari Jayanthi Janatha Express has been cancelled fully. Train No. 22150 Pune–Ernakulam Express, scheduled to leave Pune on August 7 and Train No.22149 Ernakulam–Pune Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam on August 9 have been cancelled. Train No. 16338 Ernakulam–Okha Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam on August 7 has been rescheduled to leave 7 am on Thursday.