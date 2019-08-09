Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three Olive Ridley turtles rescued

Three Olive Ridley (Lepidochelys Olivacea) turtles found themselves in an odd predicament.

The rescued Olive Ridley turtles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three Olive Ridley (Lepidochelys Olivacea) turtles found themselves in an odd predicament. Trapped inside ghost nets (fishing nets lost or abandoned in the sea), the turtles were fighting for their lives when they were found by the representatives of Friends of Marine Life (FML) at Kovalam beach on Thursday. The rescue operation that ensued soon rescued the sea turtles.

Though the turtles were noticed at 6.30 am, it took FML members over an hour to rescue them with the help of clam collectors. After the rescue, FML informed forest officials. Subsequently, Paruthipally forest range officer visited the scene.

Another turtle was found dead before the FML members could rescue it. According to FML representatives, injuries on the turtles' front leg, head and shell were observed. 

FML member Raju, Joy, Mohanan, Thankarajan and Anil took part in the rescue operation. Although the turtles were taken by the forest officers, they are expected to be returned to the sea soon. 

A few weeks ago, FML had collected ghost nets from the beach a part of a cleaning drive. The members urged respective authorities to take immediate measures to avoid further deaths of aquatic life due to ghost nets.

