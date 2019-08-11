Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Collector’s Facebook post on rescue op annoys many

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan’s message on Facebook regarding flood rescue and volunteering has not gone down well with social media users.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala saw landslides, rivers going into spate, bridges getting washed away, flights getting diverted, trains getting delayed and road traffic coming to a standstill in many places. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan’s message on Facebook regarding flood rescue and volunteering has not gone down well with social media users. His call to put on hold collection of relief materials for ‘two more days’ on the official page of the Thiruvananthapuram Collector irked many as they alleged that the said message would backpedal volunteering activities. 

It was on Friday that Gopalakrishnan came out with the said message. According to him, when he contacted Collectors of flood-affected districts, they had informed him that the immediate attention was on rescue operation and there was no immediate demand for relief materials. 

“The district administration of the affected areas informed me that they were now engaged in local sourcing of relief materials and there was not that much demand for the same. Also, it is impossible to reach affected areas like Wayanad and other interior areas of Malappuram. Thus, we have to wait for two more days,” he said in the message. 

Meanwhile, there are reports that the District Collector went on leave when he was expected to coordinate flood relief activities, especially collection of relief materials and its distribution to those in need. 
At the same time, the district administration remained tight-lipped on the leave report. 

