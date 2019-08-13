Dist panchayat opens collection centre, to send teams for rehab work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district panchayat is doing its part to facilitate relief to flood-affected regions of the state. It has opened a relief material collection centre at its office in Pattom and the grama panchayats, municipalities and block panchayats in the district are also to open relief material collection camps soon. On Tuesday, ten loads of relief materials will leave from the district panchayat office.

Later, a team of volunteers along with cleaning materials will leave for Nilambur by Tuesday night. While admitting that an initial lull in relief material collection, the district panchayat president V K Madhu said there was a lack of understanding about the depth of the tragedy that took place at first. He also criticised a lack of coordination by the administration.

“We will actively coordinate the collection and distribution without fail. The representatives of the affected regions are already in touch. We also have a list of necessary things. The materials brought from the local bodies will be sorted at the district panchayat office before dispatching them to the affected districts,” he said.