Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Family therapy is the answer

Parents of Amulya (name changed) were ecstatic when she won medals in a sports competition a few months ago.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parents of Amulya (name changed) were ecstatic when she won medals in a sports competition a few months ago. However, a year ago, the 14-year-old was a problem child. Diagnosed with conduct disorder, a serious behavioural and emotional disorder that can occur in children and teens, she was unmanageable when they brought her to the Mental Health Centre (MHC) at Oolanpara.

She showed all the typical symptoms of the disease such as mood swings, irritability, violence, borderline personality and even made suicide attempts. But it was when she was shifted to a family ward that the daughter and mother came to understand each other better. 

“It was a learning experience for me. I started appreciating her involvement in drawing and writing. She too responded positively to the treatment,” said Amulya's mother. According to her, lack of understanding of mental problems faced by her daughter was one of the reasons for adjustment issues. With the intervention, the mother stopped blaming her for the 'unusual behaviour' and started engaging with her daughter more constructively.

The mental health professionals vouch for facilities to help the family deal with the challenges thrown at them by the disease. “Family relationships often get strained due to mental illness. Lack of proper communication delays recovery and integration into the society,” said Dr Dhinesh R S, a psychiatrist in MCH at Oolanpara. According to him, it was important to involve the family in the treatment procedure. The mental hospital treats serious illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, substance abuse and others such. 

A supportive environment
The Mental Health Centre is constructing short stay homes to provide a supportive environment for family therapy. The building used by the erstwhile royal family in the compound will be demolished and a five-room facility will be built at a cost of D50 lakh funded by the Social Justice Department. “It is a novel initiative to make mental health care popular. The facility is expected to improve bonding between patients and family members,” said Dr Anil Kumar, superintendent of MCH. 

According to him, the facility was planned due to past instances of patients returning due to adjustment issues with families. The short-stay will have beds, toilet and kitchen attached. The rooms will be constructed to give enough privacy to families.There will be a common courtyard and a garden between two rooms.  Minister of Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja had laid the foundation stone for the facility last week.

Mental Health Centre (MHC) at Oolanpara is one of the oldest mental hospitals in the country 
Founded in 1870, 
MHC turns 150 in 2020
Plagued by a shortage of staff
It has an average of 25 outpatients per day, 53,000 yearly
Admission to de-addiction centre: 411 patients
Admission in child OP: 16 patients
4,500 - 5,000 inpatient admission per year
IP discharge per year: 4400

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp