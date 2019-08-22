Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A stitch in time to save speed post in Thiruvananthapuram

Employees allege that the speed post services in the city have taken a hit after the shift in location from the General Post Office, Pulimoodu, to the Railway Mail Services in Thampanoor.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the National Federation of Postal Employees held a dharna in front of the Railway Mail Services office

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the National Federation of Postal Employees held a dharna in front of the Railway Mail Services office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The recent shifting of the National Sorting Hub (NSH) from the General Post Office (GPO), Pulimoodu, to the Railway Mail Services (RMS) in Thampanoor has stirred up a hornet’s nest. For the past three months, the NSH has been operating out of the RMS. It has led to more trouble than good with heavy bottleneck being observed at the premises during the arrival and dispatch of the mails, according to the employee faction belonging to the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE). A #savespeedpost campaign is gradually picking up on social media too. 

Employees allege that the speed post services in the city have taken a hit after the shift in location. On Wednesday, the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the NFPE held a dharna in front of the RMS office seeking the shifting of the NSH to a more spacious location.

The NHS had been operating out of the GPO for more than a decade. Over 100 employees presently work on the ground floor of the RMS right adjacent to the transit mail office. “The rush is pronounced in the evening hours when mails are dispatched.

There are times when thousands of bags arrive. The mails brought in from the bus, flight and rail all get sorted and dispatched from here. Bringing the speed post services here has resulted in much confusion and delay in executing work. Eventually, the speed post services which has been running smoothly till now, will collapse,” said P V Rajendran, secretary, Kerala circle, R3 union of RMS.

The employees have decided to scale up the protest in case their grievances are not addressed immediately. The members are seeking the shifting of NSH to the Postal Stores Depot in Vadakkenada, near West Fort. 
“Speed post is one of the kernels of the postal service which a lot of people rely on. This is a transit mail office and a lot of trains bring in the mail service,” said Sudersanan, assistant circle secretary, R3. “People will eventually move to private courier services which charge exorbitant rates,” he added.

The group is also campaigning on social media with the #savespeedpost hashtag. “Eventually, people will be affected. If this is not saved now, it will become a snail post. It is the lack of space in sorting and processing that affects functioning. This congestion has to be addressed at the earliest,” says R S Suresh Kumar, circle secretary, R4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Sorting Hub Speed Post Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram Railway Mail Services Thiruvananthapuram GPO
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp