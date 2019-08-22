Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

YouTuber Husna from Thiruvananthapuram proves disability is no barrier to pursue one’s ambition

It was after the 27-year-old's interaction with one of her friends in ‘Koottu’ a support group that Husna was introduced to social media.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Husna Ameen

Husna Ameen

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A disability cannot stop a person from pursuing their ambition. Husna Ameen, 27, who suffers from visual impairment, has just completed her post-graduation in English literature and is a computer trainer. Husna is currently running a YouTube Channel, ‘English Insights with Husna’, which has got nearly 608 subscribers and already touched 1,000 views.

Her younger sister, Huda, who works as a psychologist at the Aswas Counselling Centre helps Husna shoot the videos on a mobile phone, which is then edited and uploaded on YouTube. Videos are done in both English and Malayalam. These are for people preparing for competitive exams such as IAS and the IPS. The videos are made even for the visually-impaired. So far, Husna has made 29 videos. 

It was after her interaction with one of her friends in ‘Koottu’ a support group that Husna was introduced to social media. “Many of my friends told me that social media can be an effective way to generate income as well as showcase my talent. That’s how I started the  YouTube Channel,” said Husna. Husna is currently focusing on improving her the channel and making it more informative. She says, “I am trying to explore more possibilities in this field and also start earning from this venture. It is only possible when I get about 4,000 watch hours and 1,000 subscribers.”

Early life

Based in Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, Husna lost her father at a young age. Her family comprises of her mother Bushara Beegum who is working as a computer assistant at the Secretariat and her two younger sisters, Huda and Hiba. Although Husna went to a regular school, she was unaware of the screen readers. “I did not know much about technology and had difficulties in using smartphones and computers,” she says. After completing a one-year B. Ed course, she joined the ‘Insight’ project run by the Social Justice department. 

Through the project, Husna was able to learn more about computers. She also started conducting computer classes for her juniors which gave her more confidence. “I was getting paid and it enhanced my knowledge about computers,” she said. With the help of her trainers at ‘Insight’, Husna completed her post-graduation in English literature using screen readers and talk-back devices. In 2017, she even passed the National Eligibility Test and even got a Junior Research Fellowship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Insights with Husna Husna Ameen Thiruvananthapuram disabled YouTuber Aswas Counselling Centre Kerala disabled YouTuber
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp