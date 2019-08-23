Despite Corporation order, unofficial ban doesn't allow own food to theatres in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the city corporation had issued a directive a few months ago to cinema theatres not to prevent the audience from taking food or water into the halls, there is still an unofficial ban. During a recent show, a family was not allowed to carry snacks. A directive was issued following an intervention by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

Earlier, the SHRC had also ordered an inquiry into an incident where a family was asked to leave for carrying snacks, following a complaint by activist Ragam Rahim. A report was duly submitted by the Corporation secretary and the City Police Commissioner to the SHRC.

Thereafter, the Corporation issued a notice to all owners not to prevent the public from taking food or water into theatres. "However, even now, a few privately-owned theatres still forbid viewers from bringing their own food. Instead, they urge the public to buy it from food stalls inside the theatre," said a corporation official.

A resident from Kazhakoottam, along with his family went to see a movie at a multiplex. As his son does not like popcorn or pizza, the man bought a cream bun and fruit juice from outside. “But, the authorities prevented us from taking it inside and told us to buy the food from their counters,” the man said.

But owners have their reasons. “Theatres usually get a minimum revenue from food stalls. If people start bringing in food from outside, it will a loss for us. Moreover, people usually bring oily food and there are chances of our seats and floors getting stained,” said Sohan Roy, CEO of Aries Group of Companies.