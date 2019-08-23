Inquiry into traffic on Vallakadavu bridge in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission ordered to inquire about heavy transport vehicles travelling on the Vallakadavu bridge even after PWD prohibited the movement of the vehicles. The order was passed by the chairman of the commission, Antony Dominic.

Despite being damaged due to the rain, the bridge is still used by school buses and KSRTC buses.The commission asked the PWD executive engineer and traffic assistant commissioner (south division) to file a report in three weeks. The police have imposed a fine from the lorries using the road.

But no measures were taken to solve the issue permanently. Boards citing the prohibition of movement of heavy vehicles are kept in three places. The commission has already ordered authorities concerned to take immediate actions for the renovation of the bridge. The government passed a fund for the renovation of the bridge soon after the order by the commission.