Thiruvananthapuram in remembrance of Woodstock music festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On August 15, 1969, history was made. The venue was a dairy farm in Bethel, New York, where over half a million people flocked to. Musicians from across the globe performed, with all genres of music finding a place.

The event was a riot against the ongoing Vietnam War in the finest of forms. The musicians played to their heart’s fill until August 18. It was the Woodstock music festival. To relive the glorious days of the ‘60s and ‘70s in music, the city is also joining in the anniversary celebrations of Woodstock, with a grand musical treat wherein artists will perform the songs of Woodstock.

Christened ‘Woodstock 50’, the concert is being organised as part of the series ‘Hard Day’s Night’, a concert series started by a few music enthusiasts in the city. MP Shashi Tharoor is the guest of honour. “As part of the Hard Day’s Night, concerts are held every two months. This month, since it coincided with the Woodstock festival, we thought of marking the occasion with songs from Woodstock. The songs played in Woodstock will be performed by musicians and there will also be back-screening of the music which was played at Woodstock,” says Tomy Cherian, one of the organisers.

The concert will feature bands and musicians such as Souljam, Dr.John, Aravind (Bengaluru), The B-Flat and will also feature a special performance by Nandu Leo.

The ‘Woodstock 50’ concert will be held at the Fortune South Park Hotel on August 25 at 7 pm.