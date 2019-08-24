Postal Department to conduct letter-writing competition in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Posts is holding a national level letter writing competition under ‘Dhai Akshar Letter writing campaign 2019-20’. The theme of the competition is ‘Dear Bapu, You are immortal’ and the letter has to be written in English, Hindi or local language and addressed to Chief Post Master General, Kerala circle, Thiruvananthapuram -695033

The competition is open to all categories in two age groups, (1) below eighteen (2) above eighteen. The letter should be written on plain A4-size paper with a word limit of not more than 1,000 under envelope category or in inland letter card with a word limit of not more than 500. Best writers in each categories and state level prize winners will be awarded as follows:

Under 18

First prize: Rs 25,000

Second Prize: Rs 10,000

Third prize: Rs 5,000

Above 18

First prize: Rs 50,000

Second prize: Rs 25,000

Third prize: Rs 10,000