Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cliff House is no more dependent on water tankers

It required 10 loads of water every day. When 4.6 million litres per day (MLD) water was pumped to the main pipeline to Vellayambalam that supplies water to Cliff house, the issue was addressed.

Published: 25th August 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pinarayi Vijayan might not be aware. Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, was getting its water supplied by tankers till recently.

Not anymore. KWA has resolved the issue on August 22, giving Shijo and Sharath, employees of Cliff House entrusted with ensuring water supply, peaceful sleep at night. 

“It was a hassle to call KWA helpline for tanker supply. The tankers may not be available on-demand,” said Shijo. The Cliff House that comes under Kowdiar subdivision of KWA, had water supply issue for almost 45 days.

It required 10 loads of water every day. When 4.6 million litres per day (MLD) water was pumped to the main pipeline to Vellayambalam that supplies water to Cliff house, the issue was addressed.

However, the problem was not confined to Chief Minister or the nine ministerial houses inside the residential complex.

The entire region suffered due to insufficient supply of water from pumping station. Belhaven Gardens, Jawahar Nagar, Keston Road, Devaswom Board, Mudavanmukal, Kanakanagar are some of the regions that suffer from water shortage.

“We have increased the water supply from the tank in PTP Nagar to Vellayambalam. By ensuring 10 MLD from the water supplied from Aruvikara, most of the issues can be resolved,” said KWA executive engineer, Public Health Division (North), R V Santhosh Kumar. 

Even Raj Bhavan which is the official residence of Governor P Sathasivam, located just over a kilometer from Cliff house too faced the issue.

The engineers at Kerala Water Authority tweaked the wall chamber at Vellayambalam junction to draw direct lines to resolve water scarcity in Raj Bhavan.

Similar measures were taken to resolve the issue at Cotton Hills Girls Higher Secondary School. “By rectifying supplies to Cliff House, Raj Bhavan and Cotton Hill school we managed to withdraw 25 tanker lorries from supply duty,” said a KWA officer. 

The city gets 74 MLD of water from Aruvikara. The water goes to tanks in Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam, PTP Nagar and Iranimuttom.

“The tank at PTP Nagar needs to be opened for the Vellayambalam pipeline at a height of 3.3 metres till it reaches 2.8 metres, for sufficient water supply to 1.49 lakh water connections in the region,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cliff House Thiruvananthapuram Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp