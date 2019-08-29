2019 floods: Fund collection boxes in government schools in Thiruvananthapuram district

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is set to place collection boxes in all government schools in the district for collecting funds towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). A government order has been issued for the same. In the first phase, the collection boxes will be kept in the schools from September 2 to 6.

“Children can put in their contribution, however little it may be. Last year the government had initiated a day’s collection towards the fund. It is voluntary. The move towards keeping the collection boxes was taken after considering a student’s proposal,” said a higher official with the education department. “In the first phase, it will be kept for a few days. Later on, this is slated to be kept on a permanent basis,” he said.

The news has brought much joy to Adersh R, the Class V student of the Vrindavan High School, Vlathankara, who had submitted the proposal to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier in August. The proposal was to set up a fund collection box for the CM’s relief fund in government schools across the state. He had given his proposal to the CM a few days before the flood wreck havoc on the state.

Adersh said if such a move is implemented across the state, it can be a great help for the state to manage disasters efficiently. “Even if a student contributes just one rupee a month, imagine the amount of fund collected when it is a collective effort,” said Adersh.

Adersh’s school recently set up a collection box on its premises. Adersh has been regularly contributing money to the CMDRF from the age of 10, after the Puttingal temple fire tragedy in Kollam. “Students are contributing what they can. And the box is gradually getting filled,” he adds.