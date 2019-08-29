Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Surveillance cameras found dysfunctional in Thiruvananthapuram

A proposal to replace them with new ones has been put forward to the government.

Surveillance cameras, CCTV

Surveillance cameras to check accidents and crimes installed by Keltron near the Museum, Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several surveillance cameras set up across the city have been found to be dysfunctional. This has raised concerns about the surveillance of criminal activities. According to the manufacturers, Keltron, only 32 of the 272 surveillance cameras installed in the city function. Hence, most of the time, police officials have to depend on other private cameras. 

As per Keltron officials, the existing surveillance cameras are beyond repair as they were set up eight years ago, making it difficult to obtain spare parts. “We are planning to remove the defunct surveillance cameras and set up new ones under various departments. A proposal regarding this has been put forward to the government,” said SP Gopakumar, communications division head of Keltron. 

The 272 cameras were installed by Keltron in four phases. The last batch of cameras was installed in 2014 and the warranty period expired in 2017. Gopakumar said the Kerala Police Department, Motor Vehicles Department and city corporation will be setting up more surveillance cameras across the city within six months. 

As per the proposal, 120 surveillance cameras will be installed under Kerala Police across the city, 500 cameras under the city corporation as part of the Smart City project and 70 cameras under the Motor Vehicles Department. 

“The project has already been taken up by different departments for the installation of surveillance cameras. The police’s cameras have already reached the tender stage and will be installed in a month,” said the official. 

The efficiency of the surveillance camera network of the police had come under the scanner following the death of journalist KM Basheer who was knocked down by the car of now suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman. “Lack of proper surveillance cameras in different parts of the city has been causing difficulty in checking on erring motorists who violate traffic rules. There will be effective surveillance of crimes once efficient cameras are installed,” said a senior police official.

Cameras with AI to monitor roads

Under the Safe Kerala project, the Motor Vehicles Department will use cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) technology to nab traffic rule offenders. Around 100 speed detection cameras integrated with AI will be installed across the city.

