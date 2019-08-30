State school PTA awards announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of General Education has announced the state school Parent Teacher Association (PTA) awards for 2018-19. The C H Mohammad Koya Memorial Award for the best PTA has gone to Government UPS, Kongad, Palakkad, and Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, in the primary and secondary sections, respectively.

The award comprises a purse of `5 lakh, C H Mohammad Koya ever-rolling trophy and a citation. The awards will be presented during the Teachers’ Day celebrations to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 5. The other winners are: second prize - Government UPS Padikkeel, Olattu, Kasaragod (primary) and SNDPHSS, Udayamperoor, Ernakulam (secondary); third prize - Government LPS Kodaly, Thrissur (primary) and GVHSS Vattenad, Palakkad (secondary).