Teachers not allowed to sit; authorities summoned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women’s Commission on Thusday pulled up authorities of a prominent school in the capital who allegedly did not allow teachers to sit for eight hours continuously while at work. The school authorities were summoned to an adalat held by the women’s rights panel here.Commission member E M Radha said the panel will conduct a direct inquiry at the school.

Teachers, who approached the Commission, complained that they were put under CCTV camera surveillance and issued memos if they sat during class hours. The Commission was told that teachers who complained were subjected to disciplinary action on the basis of bogus petitions from students.

Due to this practice, they are unable to scold the students or correct their deviant behaviour. Even teachers on medical leave were also issued memo, the complainants said.Speaking to reporters, Commission member M S Thara also said the number of elderly women approaching with complaints of children abandoning them was on the rise.