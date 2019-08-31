Appointment of sanitation workers kicks up a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation decision appointing 128 sanitation workers has kicked up a row in the council meeting on Friday after the opposition BJP demanded a Vigilance inquiry and cancellation of the current rank list from which the appointments were made. The appointment of sanitation workers through employment exchange was a brewing topic of debate for the past couple of days after reports surfaced that the appointments were illegal and the rank list was altered to bring in people favoured by the ruling LDF.

The appointment was brought before the council for approval and the agenda was passed with the UDF supporting the motion. The BJP has now decided to move the court. “There is a lack of transparency in the appointments made. The process has taken over eight months and even now, the rank list has not been published.

The delay in publishing the rank list goes to show that the list is being altered to the whims of the ruling side,” said M R Gopan, BJP councillor. Anil Kumar K, another BJP councillor, alleged that the purported corruption was done after taking money from beneficiaries. BJP councillor Saji said that they would seek all available legal options to ensure that only the deserving candidates get the job.