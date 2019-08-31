Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Exclusive de-addiction centres for children is the need of the hour

Adolescents involved in drug abuse are often accommodated with adults. This results in them getting new contacts to obtain drugs

Published: 31st August 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:20 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As per a recent survey conducted by Childline Thiruvananthapuram, 28.7 per cent of students in the district have used drugs at least once. It was also found that the relatives or friends of 68.9 per cent of these students use drugs and 39.8 per cent of students would like to try substances.Despite the concerns about the increase in drug abuse among children, lack of exclusive de-addiction centres is a hindrance to proper rehabilitation of addicted youngsters in the district, leading to lack of corrective intervention. 

The survey also points out that one out of three children aged between 13 and 18 have used drugs at least once. “Childline addresses several cases of drug abuse among children and youngsters. But, due to the lack of a de-addiction centre exclusively for adolescents, we are forced to accommodate children along with adults. This leads to their interaction with these adults and children end up getting contacts to obtain drugs,” said Thomas P D, Childline director.

Childline Thiruvananthapuram had submitted an application to the Social Justice Department in March stressing the need for de-addiction centres for children. “We haven’t received any response from the authorities concerned. De-addiction centres are needed for adolescents and children so that they get proper counselling and psychological support,” said Thomas.

Although several programmes have been launched by the Excise Department and Directorate of Health Services for rehabilitating children, tobacco, synthetic drugs, mushrooms, psychiatric pills, cannabis and other pills continue to be in use. Dr T Sagar, consultant psychiatrist at the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, said: “Children have different attitudes and needs.

They require separate de-addiction centres. Every other day, at least one student comes to our centre for counselling.” Several drug incidents involving juveniles have come to his professional care after the court’s directive. 

Recently, the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, has come up with a master plan which includes a separate de-addiction centre for children and adolescents. The psychiatric wing under the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital had submitted a proposal to set up a de-addiction centre exclusively for children but it is yet to be approved by the government. 

As per the survey 
● 28.7 per cent of students in the district have used drugs at least once 
● Relatives or friends of 68.9 per cent of these students use drugs
● 39.8 per cent of students would like to try substances

