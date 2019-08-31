Fisheries School all set to regain glory

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once a school famed for its students from the fishermen community in and around the district, Valiyathura Government Fisheries Technical Vocational Higher Secondary School was later transformed into a relief camp for sea erosion victims, while continuing regular classes for students. With the inauguration of a new academic block on Tuesday built at the cost of Rs 4.66 crore utilised from a fund of Rs 32.10 crore (passed for various projects approved by the state government for enhancing health and education in the fisheries’ sector), the fishermen community and the alumni of the school expect to regain the school’s glory.

“My brother, a former student, discontinued his studies due to the lack of facilities and poor education. The new block will encourage children from the fishermen community to pursue education,” said Othallo Tabio, a football coach from Valiyathura.

According to former students, most of them have secured good position, in terms of employment.

Reagan Alex, a former student, said: “Now the school does not have sufficient students. The previous academic year saw 35 students. This year, after a few admissions, the number has risen to 43. Regardless of infrastructure, children must be provided with good education and sports activities. The government should ensure that the money spent does not go in vain.”

The academic block was inaugurated by Minister of Fisheries J Mercykutty Amma. The two-storeyed building has five classrooms, 10 laboratories, two smart classrooms and staff rooms. According to Sabu Joy, principal, who is also an alumnus, the glory of the school declined after 2000.

“Around 50 per cent of our students were those from Kollam. After a fisheries school came up in Karunagappally, the number reduced. And in 2008, the school functioned as a relief camp which affected the facilities of classrooms,” he said. However, with the arrival of a new building and the support from the government, Sabu expects to re-establish its former glory.