Saigram launches free dialysis centre at Valiyakunnu taluk hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja inaugurated the 10th Sathyasai free dialysis centre of Saigramam here on Friday. The centre has been built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore near the OP block of Valiyakunnu Taluk Hospital. The 2700-square-foot building has four dialysis units and RO plant. According to KN Anandakumar, executive director, Sree Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, the dialysis will be conducted free of cost.

In addition to Sathya Sai Trust, the Taluk Hospital managing committee and Attingal municipality have also spent Rs 30 lakh for related facilities. So far, a total of 140 patients have registered for dialysis. However, only 12 people from poor living conditions will be subjected to free dialysis initially. Attingal municipality chairman Pradeep welcomed the gathering.