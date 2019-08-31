University college stabbing was planned, alleges victim Akhil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The victim of university college stabbing case Akhil Chandran, an undergraduate student at the college has revealed that he was threatened by SFI leaders before the incident too. He said he was manhandled many times before the stabbing incident took place while speaking to the media here on Saturday.

Akhil was stabbed inside the campus premise on June 12 and SFI's R Sivarenjith and N Nazeem were later arrested. Akhil alleged that it was part of a planned moved.

"There is a torture room in the college to handle the students that the SFI activists dislike. They also threaten girl students. All these atrocities were led by Sivarenjith and Nazeem. CPM used to get involved in the issues in college. Earlier, when a clash occurred, the party sorted it out," said Akhil.

He was stabbed after arguments regarding Akhil and his friends singing in the college canteen escalated.