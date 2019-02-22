Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Storytelling, cultural programmes to boost responsible tourism

To spice up the tourism potential in the capital, the Responsible Tourism Mission,  a brainchild of the Tourism Department, has planned a slew of programmes this year.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   To spice up the tourism potential in the capital, the Responsible Tourism Mission,  a brainchild of the Tourism Department, has planned a slew of programmes this year. The decision was made taking into account the fall in the number of tourists in the previous year. Several community-level tourism activities such as storytelling and cultural sessions will be launched in the month of March. Resource mapping, a process to identify new tourism destinations in the state is being undertaken. Special tourism grama sabhas have been formed for the purpose. Varkala, Poovar, Ashtamudi, Fort Kochi, Dharmadam, Ashtamudi, Muhamma and Alappuzha have been identified as destinations where the responsible tourism projects will take off. 

The resource mapping programme is expected to document the attractions and products of a destination with the support of the RT Resource Persons. A local tourism resource directory will be formed. The total cost of the resource mapping project is `15 lakh. "We have already started the programme where we are trying to map all the flora and fauna of the region with the support of the local people.

But, it is taking time as there is only one person in each district to collect the data for resource mapping,” said Bindhu Mani, DTPC secretary.  The tourism department also plans to provide job-oriented skill training that will help in catering to the needs of the tourism sector. As part of the programme, storytelling and cultural sessions have also been planned under the responsible tourism mission. Fifty persons will be appointed to lead the programmes from all districts. 

“The storytelling and cultural sessions will help the tourists in experiencing a place to the fullest. It will also give them an understanding of the local flora, fauna and culture of the place by organising homestay facilities in villages with the help of the local people, “ said K Rupesh Kumar, RT Mission coordinator.
He also added that the local community will be involved in all the tourist programmes with the help of grama sabhas.  The project will be extended to all districts according to the success of the programme. The other initiatives of Responsible Tourism include setting up mobile toilets in all tourist destinations in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp