Corp budget sails through the council

Published: 24th February 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Budget (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF-run Corporation on Saturday saw the budget proposals for the current financial year getting cleared without a major hitch. However, the objections raised by the main Opposition BJP citing the anomaly in the revenue figures and the unrealistic spending plan coupled with fellow-Opposition UDF keeping off the voting proved a dampener. 

Expectedly, the proposals - which were debated by the councillors for a day-and-a-half -  were endorsed by 44 LDF members and opposed by 34 BJP councillors. The budget shows revenue of Rs 1,286.07 crore; expenditure of Rs 1,213.22 crore; and a surplus of Rs 72 crore. The 21 UDF members stormed out as soon as the debate ended. The walkout was in protest against Mayor V K Prasanth’s refusal to take up the resolution in the council put forward by them to discuss the matter and include a special project for fishermen.

While staging the walkout, the Congress members tore up the budget proposals and raised slogans.The issue, relating to the houses built under the LIFE project,  which was raised by the Opposition councillors during the budget discussion was countered by the Deputy Mayor. “The Corporation has constructed as many as 3,526 houses under the PMAY-LIFE project which involve beneficiaries from all the 100 wards,” said the Deputy Mayor.  

The BJP councillors protested in the council against a statement made by the Deputy Mayor regarding women’s entry into Sabarimala. Chanting slogans, the BJP councillors encircled the Deputy Mayor who was replying to the budget discussion session. This prompted the LDF members to rush out of their seats to support the Deputy Mayor.  Mayor Prasanth passed the budget after a voting session which involved only LDF and BJP councillors.

TAGS
corporation budget

