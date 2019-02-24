Traffic restrictions tomorrow 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Monday from 8.30 am in view of the procession to be conducted as part of the conclusion of National Students’ Parliament-2019, organised by the assembly. The city police have requested motorists to avoid traffic along Assembly- GV Raja -RR Lamp- Museum- Vellayambalam and Pattom- PMG-GV Raja road. For queries, contact: 0471 2558731, 0471-2558732.

Traffic diversion points

* Vehicles coming from NH and MC Road to the city should proceed via Pattom-Kuravankonam- Kowdiar-Vellayambalam and Vazhuthacaud.

* Vehicles coming from Nedumangad should proceed via Peroorkada- Sasthamangalam-Edappazhinji- SMC and Vazhuthacaud.

* Vehicles proceeding to Kollam and Kottayam from East Fort and Thampanoor should go via Bakery Junction- Panjappura-Underpass-Asan square-General Hospital--Nalumukku-Kannamoola and Medical College.

* Vehicles proceeding to Peroorkada and Nedumangad from East Fort and Thampanoor should go via OBTC-Fly Over-Thycaud-Xanadu and Vazhuthacaud.