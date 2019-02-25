Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Girl students of Kerala varsity to receive self-defence training

The union has decided to launch the training following demands from women students pertaining to their safety.

Published: 25th February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

University of Kerala

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when atrocities against women are on the rise, the students’ union of the University of Kerala has introduced self-defence training programmes for women students in all colleges, including unaided colleges affiliated to the varsity. The union has decided to launch the training following demands from women students pertaining to their safety. The first phase of training was completed in two colleges - All Saints College and Government Women’s College - in the capital. A total of 2,000 girls have been trained by these colleges. 

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked all universities in the country whether they have introduced self-defence programmes on the campus. However, the university was least bothered about the UGC guideline and they never intimated the colleges to organise such training programmes.  
The union will also launch a mobile application titled ‘Snehajwala’ so students could learn the basic techniques of martial arts. The official launch of the app will be held at Government Women’s College on March 5. 

According to Shyamili Sasikumar, University Union chairperson, the training programme was launched in January 2019 in two colleges and it will be extended to other colleges as well. 
“This is our responsibility to make our students comfortable while coming to our colleges and returning home. More initiatives will be introduced for the sake of women,” Shyamili told Express.   

The state police had already introduced self-defence training to equip women physically and mentally to tackle any harassment or atrocity. The techniques would also equip them to fight acid attacks, chain-snatching, domestic violence and sexual assault. Meanwhile, V P Mahadevan Pillai, KU VC, told Express he was unaware of the UGC guideline on the training programme and he would look into the matter soon. “I am not aware of the UGC guideline. However, I will verify it soon,” Pillai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Kerala self-defence training Girl students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp