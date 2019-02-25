Girl students of Kerala varsity to receive self-defence training

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when atrocities against women are on the rise, the students’ union of the University of Kerala has introduced self-defence training programmes for women students in all colleges, including unaided colleges affiliated to the varsity. The union has decided to launch the training following demands from women students pertaining to their safety. The first phase of training was completed in two colleges - All Saints College and Government Women’s College - in the capital. A total of 2,000 girls have been trained by these colleges.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked all universities in the country whether they have introduced self-defence programmes on the campus. However, the university was least bothered about the UGC guideline and they never intimated the colleges to organise such training programmes.

The union will also launch a mobile application titled ‘Snehajwala’ so students could learn the basic techniques of martial arts. The official launch of the app will be held at Government Women’s College on March 5.

According to Shyamili Sasikumar, University Union chairperson, the training programme was launched in January 2019 in two colleges and it will be extended to other colleges as well.

“This is our responsibility to make our students comfortable while coming to our colleges and returning home. More initiatives will be introduced for the sake of women,” Shyamili told Express.

The state police had already introduced self-defence training to equip women physically and mentally to tackle any harassment or atrocity. The techniques would also equip them to fight acid attacks, chain-snatching, domestic violence and sexual assault. Meanwhile, V P Mahadevan Pillai, KU VC, told Express he was unaware of the UGC guideline on the training programme and he would look into the matter soon. “I am not aware of the UGC guideline. However, I will verify it soon,” Pillai said.