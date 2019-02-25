Young filmmaker Nayana Suryan found dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker Nayana Suryan, 28, who made her debut in the film industry assisting the late director Lenin Rajendran in ‘Makaramanju’, passed away here on Sunday. She was found dead in her flat at Althara junction near Vellayambalam here.

Museum police station Inspector K S Prasanth said Nayana was found dead by her friends at her home on Sunday morning. “The death might have happened on Saturday night or Sunday early morning,” he said. Though the police said the death appeared to have happened due to illness, they were awaiting the autopsy report for final confirmation.

Police sources said she was suffering from depression since the death of her mentor Lenin Rajendran on January 14. She was also suffering from diabetes and was not taking food properly after Lenin’s death. This had resulted in her blood sugar level dropping to an alarming level, they said. Coincidentally, Nayana died on her 29th birthday, which was also the 41st day of Lenin’s death. A strong advocate of parallel cinema, Nayana moved to the city from her native place Alappad near Karunagapally to pursue her ambition.

She has also assisted Dr Biju, Kamal and Jithu Joseph in their movies. Her ‘Pakshikalude Manam’, a part of the anthology ‘Crossroad’, had won critical acclaim. She had directed several advertisements and stage shows in India and abroad. The body was kept at Manaveeyam Veedhi for the public to pay homage and was later taken to her place.