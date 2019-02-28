Bogged down by barriers

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul J S loves travelling but it is always an ordeal. The 29-year-old who has cerebral palsy and walks using crutches can't navigate easily in the city."I like visiting Kanakakkunnu Palace because of the beautiful landscape and ambience of the place. But, my troubles begin right from the Palace entrance. As I have difficulty climbing the stairs, I have to wait for someone to help me climb as there are no railings on both sides. I have to also seek someones help to get down," said Rahul, who works for the cause of the disabled-community.

For the past three years, Rahul has been campaigning to make the Kanakakkunnu Palace disabled-friendly including the introduction of ramps. Though the authorities had made promises to make all tourist spots disabled-friendly, only a few projects have been completed so far. Persons with disabilities allege there are lack of adequate facilities in every sector such as transportation, education and healthcare.

Firoz K V, an activist who suffers from an orthopaedic impairment, has been fighting against lack of facilities for the differently-abled persons in the transportation sector for the past five years. "Kerala is not a disabled-friendly state, especially when it comes to transportation. Except for the fee concession, the public buses do not have proper seatbelts, protective handles, railings for safety and hydraulic lifting facility for wheelchaired travellers," he said.

Firoz filed his first PIL regarding in 2017 in the Kerala High Court, fighting for better facilities. " I had to approach the court as my plea was disposed of by the Social Justice Department. I spoke to authorities both in the present and previous governments, but to no avail," he said.

He has collaborated with the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), a nationwide collective of lawyers and social activists where he is working on a project to find out the difficulties faced by the disabled-people in the educator sector.

Work to begin

The tourism department had launched a project under barrier-free tourism to make all places in the state disabled-friendly. As part of this, 100 tourist destinations across the state have been identified that will be made barrier-free in the first phase of the project.

A sum of H9 crore has been provided to make these 100 destinations barrier-free. " The District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) in all the districts were given instructions to identify the destinations in each district. On the basis of this, destinations have been finalised and the work will start soon," said Naseema Begum, assistant planning officer, Department of Tourism.

Specially designed ramps, walkways with non-slippery tiles, special restrooms and other facilities will be set up in hotels, resorts and other places frequently visited by tourists. Braille booklets for the visually-challenged and recorded travel information will also be made available in information centres.

