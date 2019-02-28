Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

RTO starts functioning in new complex

There is a separate section that handles Vahan services and another that deals with ‘Sarathi’ to monitor licences and RC-related issues.

Published: 28th February 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Registration number KL 01 CK 5019 is the first Vahan 4.0 based generated number in the state. A web-based registration procedure, Vahan 4.0 has been launched during the inauguration of the new Regional Transport Office (RTO), Thiruvananthapuram service office building at Thampanoor on Wednesday.

The new building was inaugurated by Transport Minister A K Saseendran. The RTO, Thiruvananthapuram, has been shifted to the new building and is equipped with advanced facilities for people and MVD staff. The fully air-conditioned office of the RTO with 12 CCTV cameras functions on the fifth floor of the KSRTC terminal building at Thampanoor.  It  has a help desk, a token system and a conference hall with a seating capacity for 50 people.

There is a separate section that handles Vahan services and another that deals with ‘Sarathi’ to monitor licences and RC-related issues.

Vahan 4.0

From now every small procedure related to your vehicle will be updated to you through SMS via the Vahan system. “The owner will be updated via SMSes. With the implementation of the new system all dealings regarding between the manufacturer and the owner no third party dealer will have any more role in the vehicle booking and registration process,” said Najeeb A K, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram RTO.

All documents related to the vehicle other than the licences and RC book can be printed online by the owner itself through the mParivahan site. All MVD-related payments can be done online. Even registration of fancy numbers can be bid.      

New RTO enforcement office soon

A new RTO enforcement office will now replace the old RTO building at East Fort. This will be established to ensure stringent enforcement of traffic rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp