RTO starts functioning in new complex

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Registration number KL 01 CK 5019 is the first Vahan 4.0 based generated number in the state. A web-based registration procedure, Vahan 4.0 has been launched during the inauguration of the new Regional Transport Office (RTO), Thiruvananthapuram service office building at Thampanoor on Wednesday.

The new building was inaugurated by Transport Minister A K Saseendran. The RTO, Thiruvananthapuram, has been shifted to the new building and is equipped with advanced facilities for people and MVD staff. The fully air-conditioned office of the RTO with 12 CCTV cameras functions on the fifth floor of the KSRTC terminal building at Thampanoor. It has a help desk, a token system and a conference hall with a seating capacity for 50 people.

There is a separate section that handles Vahan services and another that deals with ‘Sarathi’ to monitor licences and RC-related issues.

Vahan 4.0

From now every small procedure related to your vehicle will be updated to you through SMS via the Vahan system. “The owner will be updated via SMSes. With the implementation of the new system all dealings regarding between the manufacturer and the owner no third party dealer will have any more role in the vehicle booking and registration process,” said Najeeb A K, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram RTO.

All documents related to the vehicle other than the licences and RC book can be printed online by the owner itself through the mParivahan site. All MVD-related payments can be done online. Even registration of fancy numbers can be bid.

New RTO enforcement office soon

A new RTO enforcement office will now replace the old RTO building at East Fort. This will be established to ensure stringent enforcement of traffic rules.