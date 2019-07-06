Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO is confident of success of Chandrayaan 2, says K Sivan

ISRO chairman K Sivan

ISRO chairman K Sivan addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of IIST, Thiruvanan-thapuram, on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Chandrayaan 2 is very challenging, ISRO is confident that the moon mission will be a great success, said K Sivan, chairman of the space agency.

He was addressing the seventh convocation of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here. He said preparations are going on in Sriharikotta for the launch of Chandrayaan 2 and it will be moved to the launching pad within two days.

He pointed out that 50 per cent of lunar missions in the past had failed. The landing site on the moon, close to the lunar south pole, is a place where no one has gone before. But ISRO is taking a calculated risk, said Sivan.

Moreover, India is using a new launch vehicle, GSLV-Mk-III. He said India has the technical expertise and knowledge to carry out this mission successfully. Chandrayaan 2 will concentrate on finding minerals on the moon, he said.

Dr Ajay Mathur, director general of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), delivered the convocation address.

He urged students to take up challenges and participate in nation building. IIST chancellor Dr B N Suresh presided over the function.

