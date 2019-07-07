Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Disciplinary action against students who disrupted MCI’s inspection

According to the management, MCI Board of Governors is a statutory body and obstructing their assessors should be considered a grave offence.

Published: 07th July 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The contention between a group of students and the management of SR Medical College and Research Centre in Varkala took a new turn after the latter decided to initiate disciplinary action against students who disrupted Medical Council of India’s (MCI) inspection. It was on Thursday a group of assessors from MCI arrived on campus after some anomalies were raised against the institution. Following protests from a section of students, the MCI team had to wind up inspection.

“The inspection was scheduled for two days. But assessors couldn’t carry out inspection as a section of students disrupted it. Their action is unacceptable and the management is going to take action against them,” said a management representative.

According to the management, MCI Board of Governors is a statutory body and obstructing their assessors should be considered a grave offence. Thus, disciplinary action has to be initiated against those who were behind this.

Earlier, some students under the banner of ‘Stand With Students of SR Medical College’ had posted videos on their Facebook page accusing the management of misleading MCI assessors by admitting people for daily wages under the garb of patients. They told Express the management hoodwinked assessors by filling wards with people posing as patients. For that, they also provided financial assistance. “It is the management which is creating problems. They want assessors not to carry out the inspection. Now, they are saying we created the mess. The management has miserably failed in ensuring basic infrastructure and other prerequisites for medical education,” said a student. Meanwhile, college principal Dr K E Rajan said a group of students wanted to close down the college and shift to a Government Medical College.

