Yoga for cops to cope with mental stress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police personnel across the state will be given physical training to beat off mental pressure. In a circular issued in this regard, State Police Chief Loknath Behera directed Station House Officers (SHO) to arrange yoga and other physical activities for minimum 30-minutes for four days a week. Initially, the help of physical education teachers and yoga trainers can be taken, the circular stated.

The decision comes at a time when Kerala Police is grappling with allegations of custodial torture. The circular also recommends SHOs to promote sports events on weekends and holidays.

SHOs shall identify personnel who are facing official, domestic issues and provide counselling and physical training. Seasoned and reliable cops, who are also efficient communicators, shall be appointed mentors. Civil police officers should be mentored by senior CPOs. SIs, DySPs shall be mentored by District Chiefs or Unit Heads.