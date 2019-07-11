Dengue scare in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rainwater accumulation on roads and public spaces act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease-causing agents.

With 16 cases of dengue reported from July 1 in areas including Harvipuram, Vizhinjam and Mukkola, Health Department officials stress on the increase in monsoon diseases and the precautions that must be taken.

"Recurring rains wash away stagnant water but with scanty rain, water is accumulated," said Preetha P P, district medical officer (DMO).

She said the pre-monsoon cleaning drive could have been completed in an efficient manner to avoid the outbreak of dengue.

"We have asked residents' associations, government and private institutions to carry out cleaning drives including the observation of dry day," she said.

The department has also informed the district educational office and the additional educational officer regarding the source reduction programmes that must be held at school, she said.



Increase in Leptospirosis deaths

Five leptospirosis deaths were reported in the district this year, said the DMO. Two women, aged 32 and 72, died due to the disease this month. However, residents are reluctant to take precautions, as per the health department officials.

"The disease is common among cattle rearers and farmers. They are reluctant to take medicines, a primary reason for the deaths reported among them," Preetha said.