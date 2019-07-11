Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dengue scare in Thiruvananthapuram

 With 16 cases of dengue reported from July 1, Health Department officials insist on efficient cleaning drives as precaution 

Published: 11th July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has now sought the help of the Medical Education Department to help increase awareness on dengue.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rainwater accumulation on roads and public spaces act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease-causing agents. 
  With 16 cases of dengue reported from July 1 in areas including Harvipuram, Vizhinjam and Mukkola, Health Department officials stress on the increase in monsoon diseases and the precautions that must be taken. 

"Recurring rains wash away stagnant water but with scanty rain, water is accumulated," said Preetha P P, district medical officer (DMO). 
She said the pre-monsoon cleaning drive could have been completed in an efficient manner to avoid the outbreak of dengue. 

"We have asked residents' associations, government and private institutions to carry out cleaning drives including the observation of dry day," she said. 
The department has also informed the district educational office and the additional educational officer regarding the source reduction programmes that must be held at school, she said.
 
Increase in Leptospirosis deaths 

Five leptospirosis deaths were reported in the district this year, said the DMO. Two women, aged 32 and 72,  died due to the disease this month. However, residents are reluctant to take precautions, as per the health department officials. 
"The disease is common among cattle rearers and farmers. They are reluctant to take medicines, a primary reason for the deaths reported among them," Preetha said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue Thiruvananthapuram
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp